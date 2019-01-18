Using false documents to obtain tender: Contractor in remand

SANDAKAN: A contractor is in remand for seven days from today to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly using false bank statements to obtain tenders, worth RM2.2 million, for supply of cooked food to a school hostel in Beluran in 2016.

Magistrate’s Court Registrar Rosmaini Osman issued the order following an application by MACC Senior Assistant Superintendent Shuhaimi Abd Manaf to detain the 52-year-old man.

The man is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama