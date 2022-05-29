Using fan as part of prayer congregation a mockery to Islam: Mufti

GEORGE TOWN: The actions of individuals who use fans as though they were part of the congregation when performing prayers show that they are ignorant of Islam.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said their actions clearly showed that they were deliberately ridiculing and disrespecting Islam.

“The authorities need to investigate whether the perpetrator is a sane person, suffering from mental problems or otherwise, I hope the authorities immediately investigate and act in accordance with the results of the investigation.

“If the perpetrator is found to be deliberately mocking religion then he or she should be tried in a Syariah court and punished accordingly,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the act was an insult to Islam and mocking Islam was clearly a great sin and could damage one’s faith.

Wan Salim said if the perpetrator intended to ridicule the act of worship, then he was considered an apostate and should repent.

“Society needs to be aware that the act of ridiculing or mocking the act of worship is sinful and can damage the faith of a Muslim,“ he said.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad was reported to have asked the public to report to the religious authorities if they come across Muslims praying along with a fan and making it as though it is another worshipper.

It follows a recent viral video in which young individuals were seen performing their prayers with an oscillating fan, making it as though they were praying with a make-believe spouse. - Bernama