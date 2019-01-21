Using govt assets, buying food against campaign ethics: EC

TANAH RATA: The Election Commission (EC) views as serious any party contesting the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election which goes violates laws, regulations and campaign ethics.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said this includes using government assets and paying up racial and religious sensitivities in their campaigns.

He said throughout the official campaign period, activities like buying meals, giving gifts, conducting government programmes, using government facilities and assets to gain votes are not permitted.

“If these activities are carried out and offences have been committed, stern action can be taken in line with the Election Offences Act (AKPR) 1954 or other related laws,“ he said in a statement today.

Azhar also reminded all parties that campaigns which involve racial and religious sensitivities were offences under Section 4A and Section 9A of the AKPR 1954.

On the use of department vehicles during the campaign period, Azhar said the EC had discussed the matter with the president of the Malaysian Corruption Watch, Jais Abdul Karim who is the election observer appointed by the EC today.

“This will channel information to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and work with it on further action,“ he said.

He also urged all candidates and contesting political parties to abide by their oaths during the campaign period and polling day.

The Cameron Highlands by-election sees a four-cornered fight between M. Manogaran (PH), Ramli Mohd Nor (BN) and two Independent candidates, former lecturer at the Institut Aminuddin Baki, Sallehudin Ab Talib, and farmer Wong Seng Yee.

Tomorrow is early voting day for the by-election while polling day has been set for Jan 26. — Bernama