PETALING JAYA: Diversion of 30% or any percentage of school allocation for any political purpose is sheer corruption and not permitted Pakatan Harapan (PH) practice, Lim Kit Siang said today.

It belongs to Barisan Nasional (BN) era of the past, and must be exposed and rooted out and individuals concerned punished according to the law and sacked if he holds any political office, the DAP adviser said in response to a report in a Chinese daily.

“Since 7 pm yesterday, the Sin Chew street edition had carried a shocking front-page expose of compulsory diversion of 30% of school allocations in Muar allegedly by a special officer of an elected representative,” Lim said in a statement.

“There can be no compromise with such corrupt practices and those who are guilty of such corrupt practices, regardless of which PH party they are from, must be prosecuted to the hilt without any mercy.”