Using space remote sensing, Mosti helps Nadma to analyse soil movement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is helping the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to analyse soil movement at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang using space remote sensing.

Mosti deputy minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim said the analysis was carried out using the technology developed by the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA).

He said seven types of information obtained from remote sensing and satellite images could provide early data in connection with soil movements which could help in addressing landslide-related risks posed by such incidents that occurred at the housing area on Thursday.

“Similar incident (landslide) occurred in Kemensah before and we cooperated with the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council using a slope development-related system or e-slope system.

“This cooperation is between MYSA and the local authorities,” he told reporters after visiting the location here today.

Ahmad Amzad said MOSTI’s role was to provide the necessary information using satellites and assist the government in making decisions, among others.

The landslide incident at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang that involved 15 houses and 10 vehicles claimed four lives and injured one victim. — Bernama