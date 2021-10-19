Using TikTok as knowledge sharing platform

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of TikTok as a knowledge sharing platform is beneficial not only to students but also the general public, irrespective of race, age and background.

English teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Long Ghafar 2, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Ahmad Shahrul Azhan Ibrahim, said the short video application has helped him in delivering and sharing informative messages about certain topics.

“My intention is to share knowledge in a casual manner. For that reason, I usually do videos within 30 to 60 seconds so that the audience do not get bored and can easily understand the content,” he told Bernama.

Through the most popular social media application, the 45-year-old teacher shares various tips that can help his followers to master English, including in terms of grammar, pronunciation and how to construct sentences with the help of his students.

Through his @Sir aSai account, Ahmad Shahrul, a Master’s degree holder in Teaching English as Second Language (TESL) has garnered 447,000 followers.

He also hoped that his sharing would help the community to be more confident to speak in English.

Sharing a similar sentiment is Syahmi Azizi, 29, who often uploaded video on historical facts on his TikTok account @sirsyahmi92 using pictures as well as simple and easy-to-understand language.

The holder of Bachelor’s degree in Geology from Universiti Malaya said his aim was to make his followers, especially the youngsters, to be more historically literate, and share knowledge to the community.

“Often, I hear people say that history is boring. It is actually a very important subject that needs to be understood and appreciated. Therefore, I use a more casual approach as I want my followers to fall in love with the subject,” he added.

Muhammad Syahmi who has over 538,000 followers on TikTok believed that learning history can help instil the spirit of love for the country and strengthen racial harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, Ammar Hamizan Muhammad Balyan, 24, took the initiative to teach drawing techniques through his @amamijan account after receiving many requests from his followers on Instagram.

“To me, anyone can draw as long as there is a deep interest and willingness to learn new things. With persistence and hardwork, anyone can be good at drawing,” said the Klang-born student, who has garnered over 900,000 followers.- Bernama