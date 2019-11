TUMPAT: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) today provided free medical check-up to about 100 asnaf in the district.

USM Bakti Siswa Programme advisor Assoc Prof Dr Raja Azman Raja Awang said the university also organised mass circumcision involving 50 children from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Beluru and SK Kampung Laut.

“It is a part of the corporate social responsibility of USM students by serving the community, especially asnaf. It is also aimed at producing quality and talented students,“ he said when launching the USM Bakti Siswa programme 2019 at SK Pulau Beluru here.

Also present were SK Pulau Beluru headmaster Mohd Azman Husin and programme director Ameer Izzuddin Mohd Nazri.

Raja Azman said the programme also received cooperation from the non-governmental organisations including Imam Response and Relief Team (Imaret), Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), Reproductive Health Association of Kelantan (Rehak) as well as Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Teluk Renjuna Health Clinic and Pharmaniaga. — Bernama