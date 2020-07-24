USM to admit students in stages starting Oct 4

GEORGE TOWN: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) will be enrolling new students in stages for Semester 1, Academic Session 2020/2021 from Oct 4, with the schedule informed via the offer letter.

USM vice chancellor, Prof Dr Faisal Rafiq Mohamd Adikan, said the registration method and period of time required on campus will be informed after the Student Development Affairs and Alumni Department (BHEPA) has drawn up the standard operating procedure (SOP).

A similar admission process for Year 2, 3 and Final Year students will be announced soon, with students expected to return to campus in reverse order starting with the Final Year students.

“Students still in the kampung will continue with their online learning until further notice,” he added in a statement today.

He said that in line with the announcement by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), returning international students will also have to follow an SOP, including applying online for permission to come back from USM and getting the greenlight from the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

Then, upon arrival at the Penang International Airport, they will have to report to the Pusat Sejahtera and self-quarantine for 14 days at Desasiswa.

He said that in light of the Covid-19 situation, USM will be giving a 15% reduction on the fees to full-time students (first degree and higher degree) for Semester 2, Academic Session 2019/2020.

It covers six categories: Desasiswa (student hostels), commuter bus, health care, library, student welfare and Desasiswa activities.

He added that all the USM exit and entry points at Batu Uban, Minden, Sungai Dua and the stadium have been reopened by the Security Department to give ease of movement. — Bernama