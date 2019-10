PETALING JAYA: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Istana Budaya will hold a concert on Saturday, Oct 19, at its campus in Dewan Tuanku Syed Putra, Penang.

It is being held to mark USM’s 50th anniversary. Called ‘Konsert Orkestra Tradisional Malaysia Istana Budaya with Hael Husaini’, it will give a modern twist to traditional music. Mohd Yazid Zakaria will lead the orchestra.

Music enthusiasts will get to hear Malaysian band Sada Borneo’s rendition ‘Hills of Gold’ and ‘Puteri Santubong’, played with the fusion of ethnic musical instruments such as the sapeh and kuling tangan.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Hael Husaini, who has mentored music icons, will perform for the first time with the orchestra hits - Hajat, Haram, Jampi and Pencuri Hati.

Concert-goers can access early bird promotions that will be available this Friday. Tickets are being sold at RM25, RM50, RM100 and RM150.

For inquiries, call Andy Siti Nurhidayah Rahim at 012 682 4449 or email andysiti@usm.my