Usno to fight for DPM post for Sabah, Sarawak if victorious in state polls

KOTA KINABALU: The United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) will fight for a deputy prime minister’s post for Sabah or Sarawak if given the mandate to lead the state government after the Sept 26 election.

This pledge is contained in the party’s election manifesto launched by its chief Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia here today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pandikar Amin said the USNO 2020 Manifesto is divided into two sections -- the New Negotiation and New Deal which contain five and eight elements respectively.

He said the manifesto was drawn up based on changes in the atmosphere, thinking and capability of the Sabah society as well as the relationship between the Sabah and federal government in the new millennium.

The USNO manifesto to raise the dignity and well-being of the Sabah people also promises to ensure the appointment of a senior minister from Sabah into the federal cabinet for the portfolios of finance, rural development, education and defence, he added.

Pandikar Amin said USNO also wanted to ensure that all the posts of heads of federal departments and agencies in Sabah be given to Sabahans and that the state Public Service Department be allowed to coordinate these appointments.

The manifesto also outlines USNO’s promise to strengthen security for the people and the state, including by ensuring that the issuance of citizenship documents in Sabah be managed and approved by the state government, he said.

Pandikar Amin said UNSO would continue to champion the development of infrastructure and basic needs for the people, review petroleum revenue and royalty, and ensure that Sabah is allowed to borrow funds and issue bonds outside the country with federal government guarantees.

On the new deal, Pandikar Amin said it includes ensuring a clean government that is free of corruption, with all government dealings to be based on merit and the needs of the people.

He said the USNO manifesto also pledges to ensure that all taxes in Sabah be collected, managed and distributed by the Sabah Inland Revenue Board before they are shared with Putrajaya. -Bernama

More to follow