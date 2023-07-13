Ustaz Abdul Somad calls on PM at Perdana Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading Indonesian preacher Ustaz Abdul Somad Batubara today paid a courtesy call the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at his office in Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

In sharing the event on his Facebook page today, Anwar said that among the topics discussed in the meeting with the preacher from North Sumatra, is a series of lectures in Malaysia this week on the dynamics of preaching and religious issues across the borders of the Malay world.

“I appreciate Ustaz Abdul Somad’s preaching efforts especially in the Malay world. Indeed, preachers and scholars in the Malay realm have been supporting and complementing the rule of umara’ for a long time.

“The role of Malay scholars such as Sheikh Daud al-Fatani, Syed Abdul Samad al-Falimbani, Raja Ali Haji and Buya Hamka who have wisdom, depth of knowledge and courage in carrying out da’wah have contributed to the struggle against the colonialists as well as the faith of the people in this region,“ he said.

Anwar said he and Ustaz Abdul Somad also agreed on the importance of preaching based on simplicity and wisdom in delivering the message of Islam more wisely. -Bernama