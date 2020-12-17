Ustaz detained for allegedly molesting businessman

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man known as ‘Ustaz Syamsul’ in Machang yesterday for allegedly molesting a businessman at a hotel, here.

Kelantan police chief, Deputy Commissioner Datuk Shafien Mamat, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said police received a report from the 30-year-old victim yesterday morning.

He said in the report, the businessman claimed that he met the 32-year-old suspect at a supermarket on Dec 14 and the following day, he got a lift from the suspect at 11 pm.

On Dec 16 (yesterday), the suspect sent the businessman to a room of a hotel in Jalan PCB, here, at about 1.15 am.

The victim claimed that the suspect, a religious teacher from a madrasah in Machang, molested him in the hotel room.

The suspect is being remanded for four days from today under Section 377D of the Penal Code. -Bernama