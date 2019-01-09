Utar student wins GPS logo design competition

KUCHING: A 20-year-old Sarawakian student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar) Kuala Lumpur, Voon Cherng Jyh won the first prize of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) logo design competition.

Voon, from Mile 10, Kuching said his logo design was inspired by the word “Sarawak”.

“When I heard Sarawak, I immediately thought of the hornbill. The original logo is a hornbill looking at the sky and looking regal just like how proud Sarawakians are of GPS,“ he told reporters after the launch of the GPS logo and song at Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) headquarters today.

“This is my first win in a logo design competition after participating in several design contests.

“The RM10,000 cash prize will definitely be a great help for my education, my family and I will also contribute some towards charity,“ said Voon, adding that designing logo had been his hobby since three years ago.

The competition also saw Denna Ance Bunas winning RM5,000 in second place while Noor Shizarin Isnin won the third prize of RM3,000.

Five consolation prizes worth RM1, 000 each was won by Brendan Goh Chuang Lung, Sahrein Maloh, Lee Ren Wei, Abdul Rahman Abdul Rahim and Sharifah Ajauyah Wan Abdul Rahman.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also GPS chairman, unveiled the logo and presented the prizes to the winners.

Meanwhile, political analyst, Dr Jeniri Amir who is also Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) associate professor said, the launch of the GPS logo and song was very meaningful as it signifies the coalition’s first step towards a long journey.

“I think it will be a challenge for GPS to ensure that the logo is easily recognised by everyone from the grass root level at the long houses and coastal areas because they had been used to seeing the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo.

“However by having closed engagements with the people, I am confident GPS will be accepted by the people,“ he said when met today.

Meanwhile, PBB Women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said its members would unite and stand firm as a team in the coalition. — Bernama