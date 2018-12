PUTRAJAYA: The Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) KL@Pudu Sentral will be closed tomorrow.

This is in view of the closure of main roads to the city centre for the ‘thanksgiving’ rally to celebrate the non-ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the UTC KL@Pudu Sentral would resume operation on Dec 9. — Bernama