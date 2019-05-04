UTC records 72.3m transactions since opening: Finance Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) nationwide recorded a total of 72.3 million customer transactions since their establishment.

According to a Finance Ministry statement today, 22 UTCs have been set up to date and they are well-received.

“In conjunction with Ramadan, the operation hours of UTC throughout the country will be from 8am to 4.30pm from May 5 2019 to June 9 2019,” it said.

The statement also said the Friday prayer break for UTCs in Kedah, Selangor, Keramat, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis, Sungai Petani, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Sentul, Malacca, Pasir Gudang and Pahang is from 12.15pm to 2.45pm.

The Friday prayer break for UTCs in Sabah, Keningau, Labuan and Tawau will be 11.30am to 2pm, it added.

Meanwhile the Friday prayer break for UTCs in Sarawak, Miri and Sibu is from 11.45am to 2.15pm, the Finance Ministry said.

“The ministry hopes the operation hours of UTC in conjunction with Ramadan is to ensure the welfare of personnel working at UTC to go for Friday prayers and at the same time ensure service to the people are not affected,” the statement added.

UTC is a one-stop centre to facilitate the people obtain various government and private sector services. - Bernama