UTEM does not compromise on plagiarism, academic integrity issues

MELAKA: The Technical University of Malaysia, Melaka (UTeM) will not compromise when it comes to any plagiarism and academic integrity issues in the university, especially involving staff and students, said UTeM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Raha Abdul Rahim.

She said any academic misconduct related to integrity in university would be penalised according to Act 605 - Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Surcharge) Act 2000.

She said this because integrity should be a key element in the personality of an academician who is a role model for students.

“The fast and decisive action taken by the Education Ministry in addressing this issue is timely because academic misconduct not only gives bad reputation to the academic management but also undermines the credibility of the university itself.

She said this when commenting on Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malek’s statement that stern action on allegations of plagiarism and academic integrity would be taken by bringing the matter to court.

She said UTeM also provided official complaint channels to students and staff to address any issues related to the top management.

“The UTeM e-Aduan system is open to all students and staff and it can be accessed through the university website and the complaints regarding the issue becomes a priority in the pursuit of continuous improvement,” she said. — Bernama