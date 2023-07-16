Utility companies urged not to take repairing, road resurfacing lightly

SHAH ALAM: Utility companies are urged not to take lightly the repair and roads resurfacing after they have dug up an area for their maintenance work.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nantas Linggi said they should follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) which ensure the safety of road users.

“I admit that we (the Works Ministry) have received complaints from road users because the work was not done properly.

“I remind the utility companies that they should not be complacent after the work is done and let the LLM (Malaysian Highways Authority) pay for any worse problems. This will compromise the safety and convenience of road users,” he told reporters after opening the Eco Ardence intersection in Setia Alam today.

Meanwhile, Nanta described the intersection as proof of the extensive cooperation between the government and the private sector to provide convenience to road users.

He said construction work on the intersection started in Sept 2019 and was completed on March 26, 2023 with the RM50 million cost will be fully borne by Eco World Development Group Berhad (EcoWorld Malaysia).

“The purpose of this intersection is to provide a more efficient and convenient route for residents and local communities to access the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) and also Eco Ardence Township. “This infrastructure improvement is aimed at improving safety by eliminating U-turns in front of the toll plaza which poses a safety risk to road users,“ he said.-Bernama