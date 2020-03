KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is offering the expertise to conduct a more comprehensive study on the latest findings of the Covid-19 outbreak which is said can be transferred via wastewater in the sewage system.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Omar said UTM wastewater experts are closely following the recent findings of Covid-19 in wastewater, according to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

He said wastewater scientists from Metabolic Engineering and Molecular Biology (MEMO-Bio) and Nest-Bio Venture Laboratory at Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology (MJIIT) and Virus Research Laboratory, UTM’s Faculty of Science are signing up to help screening for Covid-19 in wastewater.

UTM is able to test the presence of Covid-19 fragments in the sewage system and receiving streams using next generation sequencing methods, he said.

“The experts aim to extend the experimental process without culturing to analyse the possibility of intact full genome if it could withstand sewage treatment processes,” he said in a statement here today.

Wahid said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended that the sewage treatments be optimised to remove viruses.

“The virus detected in stool samples following diagnosis of patients experiencing diarrhoea in the early stages of Covid-19 have triggered numerous tests and preliminary investigations,” he said. - Bernama