JOHOR BARU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) today gave the assurance that it will improve the safety and health standards at its Ibnu Sina Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (ISI-SIR).

UTM said in a statement that it holds the responsibility of providing and maintaining a safe and healthy working environment for all UTM staff and those collaborating with it.

The university confirmed that the Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) has ordered the closure of ISI-SIR pending the improvements.

“UTM will adhere to the JKKP order in ensuring compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“The research centre has been temporarily closed to allow for the required improvements to be made,” said the statement without mentioning when the order to close was issued.

UTM expects to meet the requirements and have the centre reopened next month, subject to the approval of the JKKP.

A news portal reported yesterday that the centre was ordered to close for not meeting the occupational safety and health standards. - Bernama