UTM Vice-Chancellor makes history as Malaysia’s first Mustafa Prize Laureate in Iran

PETALING JAYA: Vice-Chancellor of UTM, Prof Datuk Ir Ts Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail has become Malaysia’s first researcher and academic to receive the highly prestigious Mustafa Prize laureate.

In a dazzling ceremony that captivated the beautiful city of Isfahan, Iran on Monday, he etched his name in the annals of greatness surrounded by 800 esteemed attendees, including 150 leading scholars and scientists from the Islamic world.

The event commemorated Professor Ahmad Fauzi’s ground-breaking contributions in membrane technology research and its multifaceted applications.

The distinguished honour was bestowed upon him by Dr Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi, the Vice-President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude in a moving acceptance speech, Professor Ahmad Fauzi extended his appreciation to his supportive family, UTM, and the Malaysian ministries that have unwaveringly championed his research pursuits over the years.

Fauzi said: “I owe my deepest gratitude to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, my beloved alma mater, which has entrusted me with the privilege of leading as the Vice-Chancellor.

“I am immensely grateful for my dedicated team at the Advanced Membrane Technology Research Center (AMTEC) and the Faculty of Chemical and Energy Engineering, UTM,“ he remarked.

He further acknowledged the invaluable support of Malaysia’s higher education ministry, Science, Technology, and Innovation ministry and education ministry, emphasising the pivotal role they played in his academic and research journey.

With this historic achievement, he has not only brought honour to himself and UTM but has also placed Malaysia on the global map of scientific excellence.