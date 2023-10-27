UTP, Politeknik Ungku Omar students, staff gather to show support for Palestine

SERI ISKANDAR: Over 2,500 students from two higher learning institutions (IPT) in Perak held peaceful gatherings today to express their support for the Palestinian people who are now victims of Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

About 500 students from different backgrounds, races and religions gathered at the An Nur Mosque compound of Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) with placards and flags to show their support for Palestine and to protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The 'Himpunan Solidarity Palestin’ (Solidarity Rally for Palestine), organised by Rakan Masjid An Nur Mosque was joined by students from other countries such as Yemen, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Palestine who filled the square after Friday prayers today.

The students, carrying Malaysian and Palestinian flags respectively, wore Palestinian-themed mufflers, held up placards, and chanted ‘Palestine’ and ‘Israel, shame on you’ to condemn the cruel actions of the Zionist regime.

UTP Student Representative Council president, Silvestre Ronald Jr Sunny said that although he is a Christian, he stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The problems affecting the countries of West Asia are injustice and a humanitarian crisis. Indeed, we are deeply saddened by the suffering of the Palestinian people, hospitals, mosques and even churches have been bombed by Israel.

“Religion has nothing to do with the Palestinian issue because all religions promote peace. Peace is the right of all people and should not be denied or snatched away by any party,“ he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Himpunan Solidariti Palestine programme director Ammar Azman said the gathering was a sign that Malaysians, especially UTP students, supported the Palestinians' struggle for the liberation of their land.

“We strongly oppose the ongoing inhumane attacks and cruelty. Today’s solidarity rally is important to raise students’ awareness about the suffering of the Palestinian people who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime,“ he said.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 students and staff of Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) rallied in solidarity at the ‘Himpunan Solidariti PUO Bersama Palestin’ organised by the PUO Student Council (MPP) in collaboration with MyCARE (Humanitarian Care Malaysia Berhad).

Held at Dewan Jubli Perak, the gathering was attended by PUO director Shamsuri Abdullah and MyCARE activist Ir Megat Shariffudin Ibrahim.

At the event, Shamsuri also launched the PUO Palestine Fund. -Bernama