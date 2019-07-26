Uttering ‘bodoh la polis’ lands food despacther RM1,000 fine

KUALA LUMPUR: For “not engaging brain before opening mouth”, a food despatcher was fined RM1,000 or two months jail in default by the magistrate’s court, here today.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat handed down the punishment to Mahathir Mohd Zin, 38, after the accused pleaded guilty to insulting a policeman by uttering the words ‘bodoh la polis’ (stupid police).

He had insulted traffic policeman Mohd Norhisyam Mohamad Ashari with the words after the latter booked him for a moving violation at Jalan Ampang here at 10.10am on July 23.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code (Word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person) and was liable to be jailed up to five years or fined or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Wafa Zainal Abidin appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Hasmah Nordin. - Bernama