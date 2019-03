KUALA LUMPUR: Utusan Melayu (Malaysia) Berhad and Industrial chemicals distributor Nylex (Malaysia) Bhd are working towards the possibility of settling their legal dispute amicably.

Nylex is suing Utusan over allegations that the newspaper company failed to refund the RM10 million deposit to the company.

Lawyer Nurfazreen Hazrina Rahim who acted for Utusan, told reporters after the proceedings in the chambers of High Court Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad, that both parties will seek the possibility of settling the case amicably. Lawyer Justin Wee attended on behalf of Nylex.

Nylex is seeking a summary judgment from the High Court, and also security for costs to be paid by Utusan before the trial.

“However, the parties sought to postpone today’s hearing pending the outcome of a settlement,“ she said.

The lawyer said the court fixed April 22 for case management, for the parties to inform if there is a settlement.

Nylex, a subsidiary of Ancom Berhad, sued Utusan for allegedly failing to refund the RM10 million deposit which had been remitted pursuant to letters of ‘Advertising, Branding & Communication Exercise by Nylex Group of Companies through Utusan Malaysia and Mingguan Malaysia dated Jan 29 and Feb 2 last year.

Utusan Melayu (Malaysia) Berhad, currently classified as a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company and at risk of being delisted from Bursa Malaysia, confirmed to have received a writ of summons and statement of claim from Nylex on Sept 4 last year. — Bernama