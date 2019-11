PETALING JAYA: Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix) suggested yesterday that the now defunct newspaper Utusan Malaysia will be back soon.

In what appeared to be a gaffe at first, Redzuan had asked if all media, including Utusan Malaysia, were present as he was speaking to the New Straits Times, on the campaign trail for the Tanung Piai by-election.

“Utusan is still around. It will be re-launched, God willing, around the New Year (2020).

“(Utusan) will help disseminate information on the (government’s) policy implementation, some of which have been done and some are being carried out right now,” he said.

Utusan, which was established 80 years ago, ceased its operation on Oct 9, due to financial problems, with its employees told to pack up and leave the premises within a short notice.