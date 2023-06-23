UUM breaks into top 100 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings

ALOR SETAR: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has made it to the top 100 of the Asia University Rankings 2023 released by the Times Higher Education (THE).

Its vice chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Fo’ad Sakdan said that UUM has moved up 56 spots in the past three years, since 2021, to be ranked among the top 100 universities in Asia.

“UUM is ranked 99th this year, up from 148th position last year and 155th in 2021.

“This time, UUM shares the position with three foreign universities, namely Jazan University, Saudi Arabia; University of International Business and Economics, China and Cankaya University, Turkiye,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Fo’ad attributed the achievement to the efforts and commitment of the entire UUM community to making the university a leading management university and ensuring the success of the UUM Strategic Plan.

“The management of UUM would like to express its gratitude to everyone who has been involved in creating a history for the university, especially the former vice-chancellors, deputy vice-chancellors and all UUM staff.

“UUM’s inclusion on the list of the top 100 universities in Asia enables the university to move forward to further expand its network nationally and internationally,” he said.

He added that the success would not have been possible without the Ministry of Higher Education’s strong support, which enabled UUM to continue to realise its vision and mission.

The THE Asia University Rankings released annually saw a total of 669 universities throughout Asia listed for its 2023 ranking. - Bernama