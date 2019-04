KUALA LUMPUR: University Utara Malaysia (UUM) has to explain why it has allowed controversial Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik to give his lecture at the public university next week, said Deputy Education Minister Teoh Nie Ching.

She said the university had to state whether or not it had applied for a permit from the religious authorities for Zakir to speak.

“The university has to answer. It is part of their autonomy,“ she told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, here today.

According to a poster being circulated, he is scheduled to speak at the Muadzam Shah Hall in UUM on April 18.

The open event entitled ‘Duty of a Muslim as a Professional’ is scheduled from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

Zakir is wanted in India for money laundering and promoting hate speech.