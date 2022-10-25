UWSS set to end Sabah’s water supply woes

TUARAN: The Urgent Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) being implemented at the Telibong 1 and 2 water treatment plants will hopefully be the end of hardship in terms of water supply for residents of Tuaran and the northern part of Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, said the UWSS is expected to be fully realised at Telibong 1 by early December, with treatment capacity increased to 5 million litres daily (mld) from 75mld.

On top of that, when the UWSS is implemented at Telibong 2 within February or March next year, the treatment capacity will increase to 10mld from 80mld, he said.

“(Hence) the systematic plan will increase water supply to affected areas by 15mld. (However) water rationing continues as a temporary measure to ensure enough supply for residents,“ he told reporters after checking on project progress at both plants today.

He added that the state government is also determining the feasibility of a water treatment plant with a 1mld capacity under phase 3 of the Kota Kinabalu Water Supply Plan as a long-term solution to the water supply woes. - Bernama