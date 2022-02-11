Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights on Tashkent-Kuala Lumpur route

KUALA LUMPUR: Uzbekistan Airways has resumed its flights from Tashkent to Kuala Lumpur after a two-year hiatus, with the first flight using A321Neo aircraft landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday.

The aircraft carrying 188 passengers was greeted with a traditional water arch as it made its way to the arrival gate.

The Uzbekistan Embassy in Malaysia in a statement made available to Bernama said the resumption of flights from Uzbekistan to Malaysia and vice versa by Uzbekistan Airways, spurs the tourism growth of both countries.

“The resumption of flights to Malaysia was announced this year at an event dedicated to the development of tourism between Uzbekistan and Malaysia in Tashkent,” said the statement.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia, Ravshan Usmanov, in his welcoming speech during the ceremony said both countries have strong historical ties shared cultural and spiritual values, traditions of tolerance and diversity.

“Today both countries mutually offer a visa-free regime to citizens for a period of 30 days. This is very important for people-to-people exchanges. Cooperation in the field of tourism has been essential for economies, and considered as one of the pillars in our cooperation,” he added.

The diplomat said Uzbekistan with its rich tourism resources, including the world-famous Islamic shrines in the cities of Bukhara and Samarkand can attract more Malaysian tourists.

“Malaysia can become more attractive destination with culture and leisure tourism products. I believe relaunching of Uzbekistan Airways flights will further contribute to boosting long-awaited tourist exchanges between Uzbekistan and Malaysia in the nearest time,” he added.

Uzbekistan Airways started flying to Kuala Lumpur in 1992. For many years, flights between the two countries have served the development and exchange of experience in the field of economy, education, medicine, technology, tourism and many other areas.

From Nov 2, 2022, flights Tashkent - Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays with the duration of the flights slightly more than seven hours. - Bernama