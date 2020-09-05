Uzbekistan, Malaysia eye co-op regarding cargo flights to Europe

BAKU: Uzbekistan and Malaysia consider the possible involvement of Malaysian MASkargo airline to use Tashkent and Navoi airports, for implementation of cargo flights to Europe, Trend News Agency (Trend) reported Friday with reference to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Uzbekistan.

The report said the mentioned issue was discussed between the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kuala Lumpur Ravshan Usmanov and the Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. The sides discussed the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of air and rail transport.

The Malaysian side was provided with detailed information on the large-scale reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan, aimed at further developing transport communications, ensuring a high level of transport safety, improving the management system in this area and training qualified industry specialists.

The organisation of joint training courses between the Malaysia Aviation Academy and Training Center LLC at Uzbekistan Airways JSC to improve the qualifications of pilots, air traffic controllers and other personnel was also discussed.

Trend also reported that the Malaysian side also noted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of rail transport, including through the establishment of long-term partnerships with the Malaysian SMH Rail Company to establish joint production and repair of rail equipment, and create centers for training specialists in this area. -Bernama