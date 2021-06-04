Vaccination at MAB PPV: Visually impaired recipients relieved and happy

KUALA LUMPUR: Feeling relieved and satisfied were among the reactions of vaccine recipients on the first day of operation of the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) Complex in Brickfields, here, today.

Generally, the individuals thought the vaccination process at the PPV, which was specifically for the visually impaired, was smooth, easy and orderly.

Sharing his experience, Mohd Nizam Abdul Majid, 31, who was among the 200 vaccine recipients at the PPV said he felt excited about receiving the first dose.

“From the outset, everything went smoothly and we were called on time for the vaccination and were briefed before receiving the jab.

“The injection process was not long at all, it was over quickly.,.indeed, it was systematic and orderly...there was nothing to be scared of,’’ he said.

Staying in Cheras, Mohd Nizam also encouraged his fellow persons with disabilities (PwD) to get vaccinated to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Nor Amalina Hares, 31, expressed relief after being vaccinated and felt it was her responsibility to do so.

“I understand if the people are afraid of the vaccine as Covid-19 is also a new disease.

“However, everybody has to co-operate and do away with selfishness to save the people and the nation. Everybody, has to get vaccinated for self-protection,” she said.

Ng Soon Beng, 38, from Petaling Jaya said that he did not have to wait long because the vaccination process was speedy and orderly.

“This was my first dose, it didn’t hurt at all. I felt calm after being vaccinated. Everyone must be vaccinated as protection against the disease,’’ he said.

Earlier, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun was present at the PPV to observe the vaccination process.

Also present was OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

The PPV at the MAB was expected to vaccinate 200 people daily with the involvement of 20 Social Welfare Department volunteers to help the paramedics and doctors on duty. — Bernama