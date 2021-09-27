Vaccination for homeless begins in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: After the prisoner and Orang Asli groups, the Terengganu government began extending the vaccination programme to the homeless in the state last night. (pix)

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee deputy chairman Ahmad Shah Mohamed said 18 homeless people from around Kuala Terengganu received the single-dose CanSino vaccine.

“The response received from the group was very encouraging as they had been briefed on the importance of getting the vaccine by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that had been in close contact with them.

“The vaccine administration went smoothly, except for the few who fled, probably because they were not comfortable seeing so many strangers. We will track them down so that they will not be left behind in the vaccine roll out,“ he told reporters after checking on the vaccination process for the homeless last night.

Also present were personnel from the Terengganu State Health Department, Social Welfare Department, National Registration Department, Community Social Association and the police.

To date, it is estimated that there are 50 homeless people in the Kuala Terengganu district.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zulkifli Mohd Rani, 50, from Kerteh, Kemaman said he was thankful that the government has not sidelined the group in the vaccination programme.

“I am aware about the vaccine after watching television at the restaurants near this bus stop ... I was not afraid because the NGO members who had been helping us have reminded us to cooperate with the doctors.

“Anyway, the process did not take long, it was painless and over within minutes. The doctor too was kind to us just like the NGOs who have been providing us with food and other needs,” he said.

-Bernama