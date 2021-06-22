Vaccination in N. Sembilan set to reach 80% in October with 20,000 doses daily — Khairy

SEREMBAN: The process of vaccinating 80 percent of Negeri Sembilan’s 849,400 residents eligible to be vaccinated is expected to be completed in October, with 20,000 doses of vaccine jabs to be administered daily from next month, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the state is scheduled to receive a total of 600,000 doses of vaccines next month, with an increase in the number of vaccination centres (PPV), including industrial PPV, in the state.

He explained that the industrial PPV at two locations, namely at the D’Tempat Country Club Sendayan and D’Cattleya Senawang, would involve 46 factories and a total of 15,000 workers under the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pikas).

“Seeing as to how Negeri Sembilan is grappling with a high number of Covid-19 infections, with an increasing number of workplace cluster transmissions, several strategies have been taken to enhance the vaccination programme here.

“The current vaccination rate is 7,000 doses per day, so 20,000 doses of vaccine jabs a day is a huge increase,” he said at a media conference after the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun at Wisma Negeri today.

Khairy said that the industrial PPV, which would have a vaccination capacity of 1,500 per day, would be implemented from the end of this month while he would also consider opening two more such PPVs in Rembau and Port Dickson.

Earlier, Khairy, who surveyed the PPV at the Rantau Islam Complex here, said he had approved another PPV to be opened at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Rembau next month, adding that it would be able to administer 1,000 doses of vaccine jabs a day.

Meanwhile, commenting on the vaccination of courier and food delivery workers, he said they would receive their vaccine jabs next month.

On the suggestion by the Expert Working Group Committee for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to be administered to teenagers, he said the matter would be announced on Thursday (June 24).

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said a total of 612,217 residents in the state had registered for the immunisation programme, with 139,342 having received the first dose of the vaccine jab and 74,142 having completed both doses as of yesterday. — Bernama