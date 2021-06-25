Vaccination programme for construction sector to begin July 1

PORT KLANG: The COVID-19 vaccination programme for the construction sector will begin on July 1.

National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said the vaccination for the sector would focus on ongoing construction sites and essential projects.

“We are focusing on all essential economical sectors that are currently open and operational,“ he told a joint press conference with Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong at the start of the vaccination programme for the transport sector here today.

Khairy, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said the vaccination programme would be expanded to the plantation sector and it was still under discussion.

“The COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has started discussions with the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry as the plantations are also still operating (during Movement Control Order),” he said.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, Khairy said 15.1 per cent of the Malaysian population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 5.8 per cent have completed both doses.

Earlier, he said the vaccination programme for the transport sector which started today would involve three modes of industry namely maritime, air and land operating throughout the MCO.

Through the vaccination centre set up here, a total of 10,000 seafarers and port workers are expected to receive their vaccine shots. – Bernama