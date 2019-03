KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has set up a task force to look into all aspects and dimensions of ensuring mandatory vaccination for children.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry may look into giving compulsory vaccine for measles and diphtheria for all children in light of the measles and diphtheria outbreak in Malaysia.

“Our commitment is to make sure that these actions will be based on what is best for the patient,“ he said at a press conference today after delivering a keynote address at the Malaysian Healthcare Conference.

However, he said the task force will look into the matter thoroughly, including the legal implications of enforcing mandatory vaccination for children.

He was referring to parents who are part of the anti-vaccine movement, and have chosen to opt their children out of the national immunisation programme over various factors.

The national immunisation programme offers up to 12 types of vaccines, free of charge for children from when they are born, until age six.

On another matter, Dzulkefly said some 95% of private general practitioners (GPs) consulted for the Peka B40 scheme have agreed to the price point of RM40 for the first health screening visit, and RM20 for the follow up visit.

The Peka B40 scheme aims to reduce non-communicable diseases among the B40 group aged 50 and above, with 800,000 expected to receive free health screenings, medical devices and transport aid.

“I understand that there are grouses, but based on feedback that we received from the roadshow, most of the GPs are on board with us,“ he said.

He added that it is crucial and critical to get cooperation from GPs as public facilities are congested.