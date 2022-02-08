Vaccinations, boosters help reduce hospital admissions, fatalities

KUALA LUMPUR: Vaccinations and booster dose uptake have helped the country to do better in dealing with the Omicron wave, by reducing the number of hospital admissions, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases, and deaths, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham, via his official Twitter account, said that the situation was different when the country was hit by the Delta wave before, as the daily cases reached more than 10,000 and the main indicators of COVID-19 were also high.

“At that time, many people still had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. It is different when the Omicron wave hit the country this time,” he said.

According to the COVID-19 five key indicators comparison infographic, shared in the post, new daily cases were 11,079 on July 13, 2021 (Delta wave), compared with 11,034 new cases (Omicron wave) recorded yesterday.

On hospital admissions, 1,988 cases were recorded on July 13, 2021, compared with 1,253 cases recorded yesterday, while for the number of COVID-19 admissions to the ICU, a total of 1,436 cases were recorded on July 13, 2021, with only 135 cases recorded yesterday.

The daily death toll on July 13, 2021, was 193, while a total of nine cases were recorded yesterday.

Based on the same infographic, the vaccination rate on July 13, 2021, showed that there were 3,940,548 fully vaccinated individuals, compared with 25,723,208 individuals recorded yesterday. A total of 12,473,139 individuals have also received their booster jabs as of yesterday (Feb 7).