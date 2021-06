PUTRAJAYA: Another 1,500 media personnel will receive their Covid-19 vaccine first dose within this week, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

He said this follows the vaccination of 98 media personnel in Putrajaya on June 9, state-based media representatives and 771 more personnel who received their shots at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

“The numbers (vaccine recipients) will be increased from time to time,” he said in a virtual media conference here today, and hoped that more registered media personnel will get their vaccine shots very soon.

Saifuddin said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba have been extremely responsive and understanding on the urgent need for media personnel to be vaccinated.

“I am sure they are very concerned about this and will do what they can to expedite vaccination for the media,” he said. — Bernama