‘Vaccine Ambassadors’ to encourage more Orang Asli to get vaccinated

SEREMBAN: Individuals from the Orang Asli community who have been vaccinated, will become Covid-19 ‘Vaccine Ambassadors’ at their respective villages, as part of efforts to raise the awareness to register and receive vaccine jabs.

Ministry of Rural Development deputy secretary-general (Policy), Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan, said the Vaccine Ambassador’s role is to deliver accurate information on the vaccine, apart from sharing their experiences on being vaccinated with members of the community.

“We see the Orang Asli community taking the wait-and-see attitude. When they see their Tok Batin (village head) had been vaccinated and in good condition after the vaccination, they will follow suit,” he told reporters after launching the Seremban District Orang Asli Vaccine Ambassador programme today.

He said collaboration between the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) and the district health centre, by visiting the Orang Asli villages to provide a face-to-face explanation, will also be intensified by mobilising the ministry’s assets to every location.

A total of 420 Orang Asli, from 12 villages in the district, received their first vaccine dose at Seremban City Council (MBS) vaccination centre (PPV) today.

Meanwhile, one of the vaccine recipients, Emi Redziana Rahim, 39, said prior to this, she had heard various perceptions regarding the vaccine, but her viewpoint changed after seeing its good impact on the public.

“Now I feel relieved and safe after taking the vaccine. After being appointed as a Vaccine Ambassador, I will give accurate information to villagers to come forward and receive the vaccine, to protect themselves and their family,” she said.

Sharing Emi Redziana’s view is Jasni Naban, 48, who said that she, together with her husband and daughter, realised the importance of the vaccine after getting a clear explanation from healthcare personnel. — Bernama