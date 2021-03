PETALING JAYA: Drinkers would be relieved to know that moderate consumption of alcohol is unlikely to diminish the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Apart from those whose liver is already damaged, or have other health issues, a drink or two will not weaken their immunity against Covid-19, several doctors told theSun.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said consumption of alcohol “should not have any effect” as long as it is not excessive.

Virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh of Universiti Nottingham Malaysia said while high levels of alcohol consumption can hinder one’s immunity response, it also depends on the amount taken and the individual’s level of tolerance.

They were commenting on a report that anyone who has taken the Covid-19 vaccine should abstain from drinking for 45 days. The report quoted India’s Covid-19 task force chairman Dr M.K. Sudarshan as saying that immunity response could be hindered.

In December, a health official in Russia said people should not consume alcohol for 42 days after taking the Sputnik V vaccine but the vaccine developer later said moderate consumption was allowed.

Loh said there are scientific reports that state high levels of alcohol consumption can compromise a body’s immune system and raise the risk of infection.

“However, that depends on many factors, such as tolerance to alcohol, drinking pattern, type of beverage consumed and even gender,” she said.

On the other hand, it would be ideal to avoid or minimise alcohol consumption before and after Covid-19 vaccination to help the body develop adequate immunogenicity (the ability of a foreign substance, such as an antigen, to trigger an immune response) so as not to defeat the purpose of vaccination.

“Studies have shown that there is significant reduction in immune cells in the blood before and after consumption of four to six units of alcohol,” she said (a can of beer typically contains one to two units of alcohol).

Malaysian Society of Allergy and Immunology president Dr Amir Hamzah Abd Latiff said it would make sense to reduce alcohol consumption to have an optimum immune system which is ready to engage and respond.

“But there’s still the exposure to endemic viruses daily that can also decrease our immune response,” he pointed out.

Amir, who is also a virologist, said curbing or reducing alcohol intake would be advisable for one or two days before and

after vaccination but “any longer does not make sense”.

“What I would say is to have good amounts of rest before and after vaccination, avoid hectic routines and ease up on hefty exercises during those one or two days before and after the vaccine,” he added.