Vaccine: Over five million doses administered nationwide — Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: Over five million Covid-19 vaccine doses, comprising both first and second shots, have been administered nationwide as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said until yesterday, a total of 3,957,687 individuals had received the first dose, while 1,553,033 people had completed their second dose, bringing the overall number of vaccine doses administered to 5,510,720.

He said via a Twitter post that the five states that recorded the highest number of vaccine recipients who had completed both doses were Selangor with 202,143 individuals, followed by Sarawak (174,545); Johor (151,140), Perak (144,086) and Kuala Lumpur (141,045).

On daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said a total of 180,066 doses were given yesterday involving 147,616 first dose recipients and 32,450 recipients for the second dose.

Meanwhile, according to Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV), a total of 14,877,336 vaccine registrations were recorded as of yesterday. — Bernama