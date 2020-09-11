Vaccine plan needed

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has to be able to act at short notice to ensure it has quick access to the Covid-19 vaccine once it is ready to hit the market.

That means its procurement and deployment readiness must already be in place when the time comes.

The government must also ensure that available supply is enough to meet local demand, health expert Azrul Mohd Khalib said yesterday.

Azrul, who is chief executive of Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, was commenting on a statement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that Malaysia will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine even if one is not manufactured locally.

Muhyiddin said on Tuesday that the government is already in discussions with several countries that are now developing a vaccine, and has offered its assistance.

Azrul noted that countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand could have already put together their own plans to be ready the moment a viable, safe and effective vaccine becomes available.

“The first issue to consider is the supply. The prime minister will have to evaluate the best possible option, very likely guided by World Health Organisation (WHO) advisories, based on the best available evidence.”

He said more than 160 potential vaccines are already in the pipeline, and the first priority should not be to produce the vaccine in Malaysia but to secure a safe and effective vaccine that can be rapidly deployed to the population.

“The sooner we have the vaccine, the quicker we can benefit from any herd immunity. That should be the priority,” he said.

Azrul said despite the current economic conditions, it is still possible to get reliable yet affordable Covid vaccines.

“Working with other governments in the region to procure the vaccines through bulk purchase can reduce the price considerably.”

However, Azrul said the price factor should be taken into account first.

“For instance, Pfizer has indicated that its vaccine will sell at US$20 (RM85.25) per dose, while Johnson and Johnson expects to charge US$10 (RM42.62) and AstraZeneca expects to sell it at just US$4 (RM17.05).

“China’s Sinopharm has said that it will be charging US$145 (RM618) per dose. Depending on whether one needs only one dose or more, the cost is as much an issue as the efficacy.”

Azrul said Malaysia could have reservations about joining the Covax initiative because of its status as an upper middle income country so it would have to offer funding upfront to finance the effort first.

Covax is a WHO-led initiative that counts more than 170 countries on its list that will be given priority when a vaccine is available.

“Perhaps the government thinks it cannot afford to provide the funding. It’s good to be cautious but we can also be accused of riding on the coat tails of others to benefit from their efforts rather than stepping up for the collective good.”

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the government must act based on the availability of potential vaccines, and determine if everyone or only certain segments of the population, such as the elderly or those with co-morbidities, will be given priority to receive vaccinations.

“We also need to know how much (money) the government is prepared to allocate to procure the vaccine, and whether once produced, it can last long,” he said, urging WHO to ensure the vaccine is available to developing countries and affordable.

