Vaccine recipients urged to report serious vaccination side effects, seek treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 vaccine recipients who suffer serious or prolonged side effects are advised to refer to the nearest health facility and get further treatment.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted on his Twitter account today, stating that immediate treatment against serious vaccination side effects was important to reduce harmful effects and to ensure a full report can be obtained for investigation.

Dr Noor Hisham said four ways to report adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) include submitting a report via the MySejahtera app for those with less serious side effects, while a report can be lodged online at the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) or by filling up a form printed off the NPRA website and sent via email or post to the NPRA.

He said for cases of serious AEFI, an AEFI report should be made through the medical personnel treating the case via the NPRA website of the Pharmacy Information System (PhIS) of the Health Ministry facility. — Bernama