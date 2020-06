AS the global race to develop novel coronavirus vaccines intensifies, the pertinent question is, will countries like Malaysia get their fair share of any commercial vaccine for Covid-19.

Prominent Malaysian virologist Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit welcomed China’s announcement on Sunday that should it succeed in developing a coronavirus vaccine, it would make it a global public product.

He hoped such a vaccine, whether developed via traditional methods or a new platform, would not be controlled by the rich and powerful but offered to countries that need it most.

“Since there are no antiviral drugs to treat SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19), there is an urgent need for a vaccine to prevent a second wave of the pandemic globally.

“Considering the fact that most countries have not reached the herd immunity threshold (for Covid-19), a vaccine is the only means to prevent a second wave which might result in more deadly and costlier consequences,” he told China Press.

While most experts in communicable diseases had earlier expected the first Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out in 18 months, the more optimistic ones now believe a couple of hundred million doses of the vaccine could be produced as early as this year-end.

However, Lam said, China and other vaccine developers are faced with many challenges. This is because the third phase of the clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine have to be carried out on thousands of volunteers in countries with high infection rates, he added.

“China will find it difficult to conduct phase three of the clinical trials because there are very few new cases. Where will China conduct such trials?

“Producing enough vaccine for the world will be another challenge because even if China is able to produce several million doses of the vaccine, it will still be unable to meet its domestic demand.”

