Value children, says Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) today called on the community to continue to value children as they are the heirs of the country, religion and race.

Annuar, through a tweet on his official Twitter today, said that children are the most beautiful and precious gift from Allah SWT.

“Happy National Children’s Day 2021,“ he said.

He also upploaded a poster which reads “We are the ones who shape the lives of our children”.

National Children’s Day 2021 which is celebrated today is themed ‘Our Children Our Future’.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, through a post on her official Facebook, in making the same call, said children are an important asset who will shape the future of the country.

“Recognising this fact, the Children’s Day theme, ‘Our Children Our Future’ brings huge hope to the agenda of empowering the Malaysian Family empowerment which also focuses on children’s development as the drivers of the country’s future,” she added.- Bernama