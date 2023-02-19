Vandalism: Students involved will be assigned community service - Penang JPN

GEORGE TOWN: The students of a secondary school in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) near here, who celebrated the end of the school term by damaging various equipment and facilities will be assigned community service.

The Penang Education Department (JPN) in a statement said the decision was made after the school met the students involved together with their parents yesterday to discuss the issue.

“They will be involved in community service as part of character strengths intervention and immediate measures will be taken to ensure no repeat of such cases.

“Penang JPN deeply regret this incident and will ensure that this issue is given serious attention by the school,“ read the statement.

“Earlier, video clips showing some students kicking and breaking the door, damaging chairs and ceiling fans while laughing were shared on social media.

The damage incurred are still being investigated it said, adding that the department viewed acts of vandalism and gangsterism in schools seriously.

“School administrators at all levels are often reminded to take appropriate measures to prevent such misconduct and unruly behavior.

“A campaign to prevent vandalism and a comprehensive action plan will be intensified in line with the seven pillars of the Education Ministry,” it added

Meanwhile, the portals that had uploaded the videos without blurring the faces of the students have been urged to take down the videos as this was against Section 15 of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama