Vandals paint perimeter wall of North Korean embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Vandals painted on perimeter wall of the North Korean embassy in Bukit Damansara here early today.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid said investigations showed that the incident occurred at about 3am.

He said the four men, described as tall and wearing baseball caps and face masks, had stained the perimeter walls with the words “Free Korea” in Korean characters.

Ruslan said the men also painted several unknown symbols on the wall.

He said police have yet to identify the culprits and are investigating the motive behind the act.

He said investigators have not discounted the possibilities of the incident being the work of mischievous youngsters.

Ruslan said officials of the embassy have lodged a police report and the case is classified as vandalism under Section 427 of the Penal Code.