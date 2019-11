ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Assembly was told that the use of vape or electronic cigarettes among students in the state is under control.

State Education, Human Resources and Science and Technology Committee chairman, Aminolhuda Hassan said only 757 students were involved in its usage from the overall 576,901 students in the state, based on the schools’ records of misconduct among students in the state.

‘’The Johor Education Department views seriously the use of vape or electronic cigarette and has directed the schools to implement guidance sessions and counselling for the students involved,’’ he said when answering to a question from Muhamad Said Jonit (PH-Mahkota) who wanted to know the state government’s action to curb the use of electronic cigarette at the State Assembly here today.

At the same time, he said schools were also implementing numerous interventions in preventing the use of vape including having co-operation with the Johor Health Department, distributing pamphlets, holding prevention campaigns with non-government organisations and involvements with Parent-Teacher Associations and communities.

He said all offences linked to vape would and had been acted upon following a circular issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The MOE circular, Number 17, 2015, namely, concerning the ban on the use of electronic cigarette or vape in schools, too, had been distributed in schools in the state to be complied with, he said.

Meanwhile, Aminolhuda said 2,488 Johor-born students received the Student Hope Incentive (IHS) (Insentif Harapan Siswa) since January to Oct 30, this year.

Answering to a question from Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman (PH-Pulai Sebatang) who wanted to know the number of students receiving the incentive this year, he said the inducements were given to students who registered to higher institutions of learning for the first-semester session of 2018/2019 with an allocation of RM2.5 million.

‘’Of the RM2.5 million, RM1.5 million was from the Johor Education Foundation and RM1 million was contributed by Permodalan Darul Ta’zim (PDT). The incentives are for diploma (RM500) and Bachelor degree (RM1,000) students,’’ he said.

Aminolhuda said Johor Baru recorded the highest number of IHS recipients (849), followed by Batu Pahat (557), Muar (183), Pontian (181), Kota Tinggi (164), Kulai (156), Kluang (139), Segamat (116), Tangkak (92) and Mersing (51). — Bernama