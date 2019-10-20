Various approaches, actions implemented to curb smuggling activities: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through the General Operations Force (PGA) has implemented various approaches and actions to curb smuggling activities along the country’s borders.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said the PGA approaches were effective when the teams seized various smuggled items including ketum leaves and exotic animals.

“The actions carried out by the PGA have recorded extraordinary success with millions of smuggled goods seized and illegal immigrants detained.

“The PDRM is committed to curb all forms of trans-border smuggling activities. What approaches that we use, we can’t disclose them,” he told Bernama.

He said every officer and personnel must carry out their duties and serve the community with integrity.

“There were cases where individuals tried to bribe PGA personnel in Kelantan and these individuals have been charged in court,” he said, adding that disciplinary action would be taken against personnel involved in bribery.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid was reported to have said that since 2014, a total of 10 senior police officers and 33 personnel, linked with the smuggling activities along the country’s borders, have had legal and non-legal action taken against them including disciplinary action as well as barring their promotion and withholding salary increment.

On Friday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya revealed that the commission has thousands of video clips on smuggling activities along the country’s borders since 2017 as a result of corrupt practices.

The smuggled items include cooking oil, onions, retail goods which are cheaper in Malaysia than in the neighbouring country. — Bernama