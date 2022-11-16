Various plans drawn up for Sabah, Sarawak: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Various plans through Budget 2023 that will bring many advantages to Sabah and Sarawak, especially in terms of infrastructure development, will be implemented if Barisan Nasional (BN) is given the mandate to govern the country after the 15th general election (GE15).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Budget 2023, which was tabled on Oct 7, prioritised the development of rural infrastructure, including roads in villages, in addition to continuing efforts to complete major projects like the Pan Borneo Highway.

“The same goes for dilapidated schools, which is an issue that is very close to the hearts of the people of Sabah and Sarawak. Rural clinics are also in dilapidated conditions. I have seen this when shown videos of rural clinics. It’s sad and attention will be given to this matter,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said this in the ‘Bual Bicara Khas Kestabilan & Kemakmuran Bersama Perdana Menteri’ programme telecast by Bernama TV and several local television stations yesterday.

Sabah and Sarawak have been allocated RM6.3 billion and RM5.4 billion respectively under Budget 2023 themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama’ (Malaysian Family, Prospering Together), to, among others, implement water, electricity, road, health and education infrastructure projects.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said claims that the BN-led government does not focus on the two Borneo states are not true.

“We will continue to focus on Sabah and Sarawak to ensure the people of these two states get all the facilities required, including in terms of the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan for Internet access and so on.

“Everything is included in our planning. We have many plans for Sabah and Sarawak,” said the Bera parliamentary seat incumbent, who has also been named as the prime minister candidate if BN wins GE15.

Ismail Sabri said the move to give priority to development in Sabah and Sarawak was part of efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in the country by 2025 in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“... matters (relating to) eradicating poverty must be continued and also (efforts) to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas must continue. So too with narrowing the gap between regions. That is why I will focus on the development of Sabah and Sarawak in terms of developing the infrastructure and raising the economy of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“As we have promised, we will treat Sabah and Sarawak the same way as we do the Peninsula. In fact, in terms of focusing on infrastructure development and so on, we will prioritise and give advantages to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

The Election Commission has fixed Saturday (Nov 19) as polling day for the GE15. - Bernama