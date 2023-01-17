Various programmes to promote Malaysia Madani concept: Aaron

SEREMBAN: Various interesting programmes that are in line with the Malaysia Madani concept will be drawn up in an effort to create a civilised society and boost the spirit of unity, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said the ministry has a role in promoting and providing an understanding of the Malaysia Madani concept inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“All ministries are responsible for promoting and nurturing the Malaysia Madani concept in the community.

“As for the National Unity Ministry, efforts are being made to promote the concept more comprehensively, especially regarding the understanding of the civilised society in respecting cultures and becoming a more harmonious country,” he told reporters after delivering a message to members of the Negeri Sembilan Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) at Wisma Negeri here today.

Elaborating, he said the programme with the Malaysia Madani concept would kick off in Sarawak in conjunction with Unity Week in May.

The programme would focus on forming an ideal future society that is civilised and respectful of each other despite differences in race, religion, language and culture, he added. - Bernama