Various types of local food available at Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival

KUCHING: In conjunction with the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2023, local and foreign visitors have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of local foods that can be found at Sarawak Kitchen and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS) Sales Stalls that are open at the Kuching Waterfront from today until Nov 5.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also state Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred), said as many as 50 stalls will be opened to offer visitors a variety of choices.

“A sales programme like this also allows small and medium entrepreneurs in Sarawak to promote their products.

“Last year we opened at the same site where sales reached RM1 million. This year, the target may be to exceed last year’s sales,“ he told reporters after visiting the stalls in conjunction with the pre-opening ceremony here.

Mintred, in a statement, said the stalls operate from 8.30 am until 11 pm. Besides selling food and drink products, various dry food products, health products and beauty products are also available.

“For the attraction of visitors, various activities will be held on the Sarawak Kitchen stage, including karaoke competitions, children’s fashion shows, fruit-eating competitions, fruit-eating campaigns, quizzes, lucky coupon draws, make-up demos and practicals, cooking demos and mini science show by PETRONAS,“ the statement said. - Bernama.